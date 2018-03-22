Kona Grill narrows loss though revenues dip in Q4

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) posted a narrower loss than expected in Q4 earnings though revenues declined and missed.

Revenues fell 2.5%, and same-store sales dropped 6.5%. The company noted an impact of about 0.5% from temporarily closing its Puerto Rico store due to Hurricane Maria.

Restaurant operating profit ticked up to $4.8M (11.4% of revenues) from $4.7M (10.7% of revenues).

It took noncash asset impairment charges of $9.3M on three restaurants.

“We continue to battle for market share in this challenging industry environment," says CEO Berke Bakay. "The environment remains difficult with everyone fighting to drive traffic amidst a changing consumer environment."

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release