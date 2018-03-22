Chipotle gets dismissal of investor lawsuit over foodborne illness

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) today won dismissal of an investor lawsuit claiming it concealed food safety risks related to the widely publicized 2014-15 outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.

The judge wrote that she was “as concerned as the parties about foodborne illness outbreaks,” but that “not all adverse events are the product of corporate misfeasance or nonfeasance."

In their 2016 lawsuit, the investors including the Construction Laborers Pension Trust of Greater St. Louis and Germany’s Metzler Investment claimed CMG failed to disclose changes in its food handling practices and details about its plans for dealing with the outbreaks.