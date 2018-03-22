Micron -1% after Q2 beats, upside guidance; DRAM guidance up, NAND down

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) shares drop 1% aftermarket on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates.

Upside Q3 guidance has revenue from $7.2B to $7.6B (consensus: $7.29B) and EPS from $2.76 to $2.90 (consensus: $2.66). Gross margin expected from 57% to 60%, operating expenses from $700M to $750M, and operating income from $3.6B to $3.8B.

DRAM guidance: CY18 industry supply bit growth expected at about 20%, which is consistent with the last earnings report’s guidance. But Micron ups its own expectations from slightly below that figure to in-line performance.

NAND guidance: CY18 industry supply bit growth expected at about 45% (down 5 percentage points from last quarter) and Micron expects its growth “somewhat above” the industry, which is the same forecast for a lower industry figure.

Key metrics: Gross margin, 58.4%; operating cash flow, $4.35B; operating expenses, $703M ; cash and equivalents, $8.04B; total debt, $9.3B.

Earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release / Presentation slides

Previously: Micron Technology beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (March 22)