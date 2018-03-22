KB Homes up 2.5% after hours amid revenue miss

FQ1 pretax income of $46M or $0.53 per share vs. $21.5M and $0.22 a year ago.

Deliveries flat at 2,223 homes.

Average selling price up 7% to $389.8K.

Net order value up 8% to $1.17B, up 8% in units to 2,784.

Backlog order value up 10% to $1.97B, up 4% in units at 4,972.

Excluding inventory-related charges, housing gross profit margin up 160 basis points to 16.7%; operating income margin up 200 bps to 5.6%.

Conference call at 5 p.m. ET.

