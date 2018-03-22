Dana secures new contracts with Jaguar Land Rover, Chevrolet

Auto components maker Dana (DAN -5.1% ) says it will supply front and rear axles for the next generation of Jaguar and Land Rover luxury vehicles in a contract worth £300M ($423M).

Dana also has been selected as the driveline supplier for the new Chevrolet Silverado chassis cab trucks, whose production is set to begin in late 2018; the company does not provide a value for this contract.

The contract wins come as Dana is in the middle of a bidding war with Melrose to merge with British engineering company GKN’s automotive business.