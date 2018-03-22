Stocks sell off, weighed by manufacturers and banks, as trade fears grow

Stocks fell sharply, with each of the major indexes suffering its biggest one-day percentage drop in six weeks, following action by Pres. Trump to impose tariffs on as much as $60B of Chinese imports.

“The stakes are getting higher and larger, and that’s what the market is thinking about,” says Ken Taubes, U.S. chief investment officer at Amundi Pioneer, as investors worry that China will retaliate, leading to tit-for-tat escalations that hurt trade and lead to slower growth.

The S&P 500's 2.5% loss dropped the benchmark index into negative territory for the year (-1.1%), while the Dow's 2.9% drubbing took the index 10% below the all-time high reached earlier this year.

Selling accelerated in the final hour of trading, with the S&P nearly doubling its earlier loss; losses were broad, with 10 of the 11 S&P sectors down on the day and eight of them shedding more than 1%.

The financial sector led the retreat, dropping 3.7%, as Treasury yields fell across the curve; the benchmark 10-year yield fell 8 bps to 2.83%, while the two-year yield slipped 3 bps to 2.28%.

The industrial sector (-3.3%), which is seen as the most sensitive to trade policy, also showed notable weakness, while techs (-2.7%) also took a beating; the only positive group was utilities (+0.4%).

U.S. WTI crude oil futures fell 1.3% to $64.30/bbl.