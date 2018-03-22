The stock market's biggest losers speak volumes about Trump tariffs

One look at the biggest decliners in the Dow during the past month - companies with large exports to China and at considerable risk if China retaliates against U.S. firms - reveals the depths of investor worries over a potential trade war arising out Pres. Trump's protectionist policies.

The Dow's 10 biggest losers over the past month: Boeing (NYSE:BA) -10.2% , DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) -8.8% ; General Electric (NYSE:GE) -8.7% , Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) -7.5% , United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) -7.1% , American Express (NYSE:AXP) -6.1% , Walmart (NYSE:WMT) -6.1% , Home Depot (NYSE:HD) -5.5% , Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) -5.5% , 3M (NYSE:MMM) -5.4% .

“The market is reacting to the news based on the idea there could be some sort of contagion that leads to a trade war breaking out,” says Michael Scanlon at Manulife Asset Management. “If you look at companies in the crosshairs of this, it’s Boeing and Caterpillar."