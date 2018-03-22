Cintas +3.5% on Q3 beat, solid profit guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) has gained 3.5% in postmarket trading, making up some of the day's losses, after posting Q3 earnings where revenues climbed nearly 30% boosted by a key acquisition, and profit guidance for the current quarter topped expectations.

Revenues grew 7.8% on an organic basis, excluding forex effects and the acquisition of G&K Services. Organic revenue grew 6.5% in the company's core Uniform rental and facility services business, and rose 10% in First Aid and Safety Services.

Operating income rose 4.2% to $200M, affected by a one-time cash payment of about $40M to employees following tax legislation.

Net income from continuing operations rose 153% to $296M.

Revenue breakout: Uniform rental and facility services, $1.285B (up 30%); Other, $304.6M (up 14%).

The company says tax reform makes comparability difficult in forecasting full fiscal year results; but for Q4 it sees revenues of $1.625B-$1.645B (vs. consensus for $1.629B) and EPS from continuing operations of $1.64-$1.69 (above consensus for $1.46), excluding G&K transaction/integration expenses.

Press release