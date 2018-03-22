B.C. unveils rebates for LNG projects in potential boon to Shell's LNG Canada

British Columbia's provincial government unveils a new fiscal agreement in which liquefied natural gas projects would see relief from provincial sales taxes, subject to repayment in the form of an equivalent operational payment.

The plan could help prompt a final investment decision on the Royal Dutch Shell-led (RDS.A, RDS.B) LNG Canada $40B project, which would include a natural gas pipeline built from northeast B.C. to a new terminal in Kitimat.

The projects would be subject to new greenhouse gas emission standards and general industrial electricity rates consistent with other industrial users in B.C.

LNG Canada, which would initially have two LNG processing units each with the capacity to produce 6.5M metric tons/year, is led by Shell in partnership with PetroChina (NYSE:PTR), South Korea's KOGAS and Japan's Mitsubishi.