Comedian Allen buying Weather Channel for $300M

Comedian/entrepreneur Byron Allen is buying the Weather Channel from Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) and Bain Capital in a $300M deal.

He's buying it via Allen Media in order to give leverage to the rest of his holdings, which include cable networks such as Pets.TV and Comedy.TV as well as film/TV production studios.

The Weather Channel is distributed in 80M homes, off its one-time peak of more than 95M homes thanks in large part to cord-cutting.

As for competition from weather apps, Allen says: “An app can only for the most part tell you what the temperature is; it can’t give you the in-depth information you need to navigate you and your family’s life."