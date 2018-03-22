JinkoSolar says near incentive deal for first U.S. panel plant

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) appears close to winning an incentive package for the first U.S. solar panel plant since Pres. Trump imposed tariffs on photovoltaic imports, as the Chinese company says it has signed a lease in Jacksonville, Fla., and the city may vote as soon as next Tuesday on a proposed incentive package.

State regulators may issue consent for the Jacksonville plant within two weeks following city approval; JKS says it plans to spend $50M on the facility.

“Uncertainty is the enemy of the industry,’’ Nigel Cockroft, JKS’s general manager for the U.S. and Canada, tells Bloomberg. “Having a factory in the U.S. considerably reduces that uncertainty.”