PG&E develops plan to reduce risk of future wildfire outbreak

PG&E Corp. (NYSE:PCG) unveiled a program today aimed at reducing the threat of future wildfires, including “boots on the ground” to help battle fires and a long-term effort to put up stronger power lines and swap out flammable wood power poles in favor of poles resistant to burning.

The new program focuses on bolstering wildfire prevention and emergency response efforts, working with customers and first responders to establish enhanced safety measures and a long-term effort to “harden the electric system to help reduce wildfires and keep customers safe,” PG&E says.

The plan comes as California investigators probe whether PG&E power lines played a role in causing fires in Napa and Sonoma counties that destroyed thousands of structures and killed at least 40 people.

PCG shares rose 2.7% in today's trade, with utilities the only sector to close with gains amid broad market losses.