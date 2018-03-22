Baidu receives first open-road test licenses for self-driving cars

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) says it has gotten its first batch of licenses to do open-road testing of its autonomous driving vehicles in designated parts of Beijing.

It's the first company to get such permits, and it celebrated by taking five cars on its Apollo platform for a test spin in the city's southeast suburbs.

There are 33 roads spanning about 105 kilometers open for testing, in less populated areas.

Vehicles that apply for the license go through 5,000 km of closed-course training as well as capability evaluations, and safety drivers have to undergo 50 hours of training in order to take control of the vehicle in case of emergency.