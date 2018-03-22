China does not want trade war with 'very best customer' U.S., analyst says

China's government says it "firmly opposes" Pres. Trump's plans for tariffs on Chinese imports and "would fight to the end to defend its own legitimate interests with all necessary measures."

But analyst Alan Tonelson, founder of the public policy blog RealityChek, thinks the statement is mostly just rhetoric, telling CNBC's Closing Bell that "we've seen so far no indication of any really serious Chinese intent to retaliate in any significant way."

"Beijing understands very well how heavily dependent it is for adequate growth and for adequate job creation on retaining some access to the U.S. market, which means it really doesn't want to start a trade war with its very best customer," Tonelson says.

Matt Gold, a former deputy assistant U.S. Trade Representative under Pres. Obama, says China may adopt a wait-and-see posture, as Trump's memo gives the current U.S. trade rep an option to pursue WTO procedures, so China may step back to see if the U.S. follows the proper rules.

China ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO, CHIX, TDF, QQQC, PEK, CHN, CWEB, CXSE, CHAU, XPP, CNXT, ASHS, AFTY, CHAD, FCA, YAO, YXI, GCH, ECNS, CHIM, CHII, CHIE, KFYP, EWHS, JFC, FCHI, OBOR, ASHX, CNYA, FHK, HAHA, XINA, CNHX, KGRN, FLCH, FLHK, WCHN