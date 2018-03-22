Nike acquires Zodiac; post-earnings gains rise to 6%

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has acquired Zodiac Inc., a consumer data analytics firm, a deal that "demonstrates our commitment to further accelerating Nike’s digital transformation and enhancing our consumer data and analytics capabilities to help us serve consumers globally,” says Chief Digital Officer Adam Sussman.

“We’re adding world-class data-science talent and best-in-class tools to power 1:1 relationships with consumers through digital and physical consumer experiences.”

After-hours gains following the company's solid Q3 earnings have grown to +6% alongside a conference call where CEO Mark Parker pointed to a "significant" reversal of trend in North America.

That comes after a year where the company dealt with inventory buildup and store closures at home.