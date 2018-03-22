China responds to tariffs with 128 U.S. products to target

In an initial response to controversial tariffs being placed on some $50B-plus in Chinese imports, China has listed 128 American products it could target for retaliation.

The products had an import value of $3B last year, and include American steel, aluminum, pork, and wine.

If it come to a trade deal, China's commerce ministry says, retaliation will come in two stages.

China has been widely thought to be thinking of leaning on U.S. agricultural products as leverage in the dispute.

Alongside the tariffs and news that a hawkish John Bolton will replace H.R. McMaster as National Security Adviser, S&P e-Mini futures are down 0.5% . Dow futures are off 0.8% and Nasdaq futures down 0.7% .

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV

China ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO, CHIX, TDF, QQQC, PEK, CHN, CWEB, CXSE, CHAU, XPP, CNXT, ASHS, AFTY, CHAD, FCA, YAO, YXI, GCH, ECNS, CHIM, CHII, CHIE, KFYP, EWHS, JFC, FCHI, OBOR, ASHX, CNYA, FHK, HAHA, XINA, CNHX, KGRN, FLCH, FLHK, WCHN