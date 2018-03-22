PetroChina's Q4 earnings plunge but still expected to hike E&P spending

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) is expected to increase spending on oil and gas exploration, despite a sharp drop in Q4 profit.

PTR reported 4.8B yuan in Q4 net profit, its worst quarterly result last year and down from 6.7B yuan in Q3, even as total revenue rose to 558B yuan in Q4 compared with 482Y in Q3.

PTR posted bigger losses in imports of liquefied natural gas in Q4 when China suffered a severe gas shortage, according to CITIC Securities analyst Huang Lili, adding that the company would raise spending to boost gas production.

For the full year, PTR amassed slightly more than 2T yuan in revenue, rebounding from a four-year low in 2016 and meeting the company’s expectations.