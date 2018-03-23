Asian stocks plunge as China responds to tariffs

Shivers are running though the equity markets again, with Asian stocks diving overnight as China's commerce ministry struck back following President Trump's move to impose tariffs on up to $60B of Chinese imports.

Beijing will take measures against the 128 U.S. products in two stages - that cover about $3B and $1.9B, respectively - if it cannot reach an agreement with Washington. Legal action under WTO rules will also be considered.

"China doesn't hope to be in a trade war, but is not afraid of engaging in one," the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement.

Nikkei -4.7% ; Shanghai -3.9% ; Hang Seng -2.9%

