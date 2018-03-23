EU exempted from U.S. metals tariffs

"Based on a certain set of criteria," the U.S. will grant the EU a temporary exemption from aluminum and steel tariffs while the bloc negotiates with the Trump administration, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told the Senate Finance Committee.

Exemptions were previously granted to Mexico and Canada when the tariffs were signed earlier this month, and Argentina, Australia, Brazil and South Korea are also off the hook.

