Shire receives favorable ruling in connection with their ANDA for a generic version of ADDERALL XR

Shire Development LLC, a subsidiary of Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) receives favorable ruling against Abhai LLC in connection with its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) seeking approval for a generic version of Shire's ADDERALL XR.

A district court ruled that the proposed formulation infringes on the claims of patents RE42,096 and RE41,148. Accordingly, Abhai is prohibited from marketing its product until the expiration of the patents.

In addition, the court sanctioned Abhai for its litigation misconduct and directed that a certified copy be sent to FDA.

The amount of monetary sanctions to be paid to Shire will be determined at a later date.

ADDERALL XR is indicated for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children and adults.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.