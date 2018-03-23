European advisory group back's Exelixis' Cabometyx for first-line kidney cancer

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) announces that commercialization partner Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY)(OTCPK:IPSEF) has received a positive opinion from the European Commission's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) backing approval for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adult patients with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days. The expected approval will trigger a $50M milestone payment to Exelixis from Ipsen.

The European Commission approved CABOMETYX for second-line RCC in September 2016.