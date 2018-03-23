Union Gaming upgrades Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN) to a Buy rating after factoring in Galaxy Entertainment's (OTCPK:GXYEF) pickup of a 5% stake in the casino company.

Analyst Grant Govertsen observes that the licensing overhang on shares of Wynn Macau is at least partially mitigated given that Galaxy, now a front-runner for a full bid, is a Chinese company.