vTv Therapeutics completes Phase 1b study evaluating TTP399 for the treatment of T1D

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) announces the completion of Phase 1b clinical trial, Simplici-T1, the first part of an adaptive Phase 1b/2 study assessing the safety and tolerability of TTP399 in adult patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D). It is designed to evaluate TTP399 as an add-on to insulin therapy for type 1 diabetics.

Results showed that TTP399 was well-tolerated and improved or maintained glycemic control while reducing or simplifying the insulin regimen. The Phase 2 portion will assess TTP39 over a 12-week treatment period.

In a six-month Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with type 2 diabetes, TTP399 demonstrated significant reduction in HbA1c levels in all TTP399 dose groups compared with placebo.