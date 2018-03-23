Higher marketing costs at Destination XL

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) reports comparable sales increased 4.3% in Q4. Total sales were up 11% to $135.5M.

The retailer's direct business accounted for 23.1% of our total sales during the quarer, compared to 22.7% a year ago.

Gross margin increased 10 bps to 45.0% of sales due in part to lower occupancy costs. SG&A expenses jumped to 41.3% of sales vs. 36.1% a year ago as higher marketing costs factored in.

CEO update: "Earnings were down for the quarter, reflecting increased marketing expense. We now have a store presence in every major market in the continental US and a direct business which increased to 21% of our total sales in fiscal 2017. We are planning to open only three new stores in fiscal 2018. We expect this lower CAPEX burden along with working capital improvements from inventory productivity will increase free cash flow."

Looking ahead, Destination XL expects FY17 sales of $462M to $472M and EBITDA of $18M to $24M.

