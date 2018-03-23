Paycom Software -8.1% on Stifel downgrade

Stifel downgrades Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from Hold to Buy but raises the price target by $10 to $100, a nearly 10% downside to yesterday’s close.

Firm cites the company’s 38% YTD return on top of the 77% returned last year.

Stifel notes that Paycom trades at 10x CY19 EV/recurring revenue, a modest discount to Workday (NYSE:WDAY) at 10.9x and a premium to Ultimate Software (NASDAQ:ULTI) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) (both at 6.7x).

The firm sees Paycom as a leading mid-market HCM provider, but at current levels doesn’t expect shares to outperform over the next year.

Source: Briefing.com.