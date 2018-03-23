European advisory group backs ViiV Healthcare's two-drug HIV pill Juluca

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopts a positive opinion recommending approval for ViiV Healthcare's Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) for the treatment of HIV-1-infected adults who are virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA <50 copies/mL) and have been on a stable antiretroviral regimen for at least six months with no history of virologic failure and no known or suspected resistance to any non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor or integrase inhibitor.

A positive opinion from from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.

The FDA approved Juluca in November 2017.

ViiV Healthcare is the HIV-focused joint venture between Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOY)(OTCPK:SGIOF).

Previously: FDA OKs ViiV Healthcare's two-drug combo for HIV-1 (Nov. 21, 2017)