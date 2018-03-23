Novartis' Siponimod significantly improved outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS in late-stage study

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announces that the full results from the Phase 3 EXPAND study of oral, once-daily siponimod (BAF312) in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) have been published in journal The Lancet.

The data showed that siponimod significantly reduced the risk of three-month and six-month confirmed disability progression by 21% and 26%, respectively, versus placebo.

Siponimod also reduced the annualized relapse rate by 55%, slowed the rate of brain volume loss by 23% and demonstrated favorable outcomes in other relevant measures of multiple sclerosis (MS) disease activity.

If approved, siponimod would be the first disease-modifying therapy to delay disability progression in a large trial of typical SPMS patients.

SPMS is a form of MS that is associated with progressive, irreversible physical and cognitive disability, largely independent of relapses.

Novartis plans to file siponimod for US approval in early 2018.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.