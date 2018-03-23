Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) initiated with Buy rating and $191 (74% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) initiated with Neutral rating and $29 (flat) price target at Evercore ISI.

LabCorp (NYSE:LH) initiated with Buy rating and $202 (22% upside) price target at Argus Research.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) and Tenet Healthcare resumed with Buy ratings at Mizuho Securities. LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) and Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) resumed with Neutral ratings.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) downgraded to Neutral at Baird.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) downgraded to Neutral with a $12 (flat) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) price target raised to $160 (6% upside) from $150 at H.C. Wainwright. Neutral rating maintained.