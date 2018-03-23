Top Ships +53% on changes in capital raising strategy

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) +53% premarket after announcing that it does not plan to conduct any offerings that include variable priced securities and does not plan to issue any further shares.

Also, a trust established for the benefit of certain family members of TOPS President and CEO Evangelos Pistiolis will not convert any of its 1.25M warrants pursuant to a standstill agreement with the company.

TOPS also says it will effect a 1-for-10 reverse split of its common shares starting with the open of trading next Monday.

