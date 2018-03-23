Pfizer's smoke cessation med Chantix flunks study in adolescents; shares down 1% premarket

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) slips 1% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of disappointing results from a smoking cessation study of CHANTIX/CHAMPIX (verenicline) in nicotine-dependent adolescents aged 12 - 19.

The study, a regulatory post-marketing commitment, failed to achieve the primary endpoint of four-week continuous abstinence rate at weeks 9 through 12 compared to placebo.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

The FDA approved CHANTIX for adults in May 2006.

Previously: FDA OKs removal of boxed warning from Chantix label (Dec. 16, 2016)