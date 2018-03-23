Goldman Sachs adds Cisco Systems to conviction list, raises list

Goldman Sachs adds Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to its conviction list and raises the price target by $3 to $54, a 25% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Rod Hall writes, “We expect Cisco to deliver significant returns to shareholders from the recently enacted tax laws. Indeed, the company has already announced a $25 billion increase to share repurchase authorization, and hiked its dividend payout ratio to nearly 50 percent."