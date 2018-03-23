Oil edges higher as Saudi says production curbs could last into 2019

Crude oil prices tick higher after Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih said OPEC would need to keep coordinating supply cuts with non-member countries including Russia into 2019; U.S. WTI +0.3% to $64.50/bbl, Brent +0.4% to $69.17 after earlier crossing $70 for the first time since January.

“A decision about this is to be taken at OPEC’s next meeting in June... [and] al-Falih believes it necessary to maintain the cuts in 2019, he is essentially conceding that OPEC has no scope for raising production," Commerzbank says.

Middle East tensions also are at play, as Pres. Trump named former ambassador John Bolton as his new national security advisor; Bolton is known for his hard-line views on Iran.

