Plug Power announces pricing of offering of $100M of convertible senior notes

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) $100M convertible notes due 2023 is expected to result in net proceeds of approx. $96.3M.
A 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $15M notes has been granted to the initial purchasers.
The notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.50% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on September 15, 2018.
A $1,000 principal amount of notes will be converted into 436.3002 common stock.
The offer is expected to close on March 27 and will mature on March 15, 2023.
Prior: Plug Power Inc. Announces Private Offering of $100 Million of Convertible Senior Notes