Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake in Iraq for $406M

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) agrees to sell its 19.6% stake in Iraq’s West Qurna 1 oilfield to Japan’s Itochu Corp. for $406M.

Although the deal comes shortly after Shell agreed to exit the Majnoon oilfield, one of Iraq's largest fields, the company says its other operations in the country will not be affected by the sale.

West Qurna 1, operated by Exxon Mobil, produces ~405K bbl/day; XOM and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) each own 32.7% stakes, with Pertamina owning 10% and Oil Exploration Co. holding 5%.