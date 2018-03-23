ACM Research awarded major orders totaling $8.7M

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) won multiple orders worth $8.7M from three existing customers, for wafer-cleaning tools based on ACM’s proprietary Space Alternated Phase Shift (SAPS) technology.

The Company intends to ship all of the ordered tools by Q3, and anticipates acceptance and revenue recognition in 2018.

ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Wang commented, “We are excited that our proprietary SAPS-based tools continue to gain traction in the marketplace for efficient and effective wafer cleaning solutions. These follow-on orders demonstrate our ability to meet the ongoing needs of our customer base and are a testament to our cleaning tool’s capability to improve our customers’ product yields and performance.”

