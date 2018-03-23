European advisory group backs Amgen and Allergan's Herceptin biosimilar

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and development partner Allergan (NYSE:AGN) announce a positive opinion from the European Medicine's Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommending approval for ABP 980, a biosimilar to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Herceptin (trastuzumab). The product will be marketed under the brand name Kanjinti.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.

The companies are collaborating on the development and commercialization of four oncology biosimilars under a 2011 agreement between Amgen and Watson Pharmaceuticals. Watson merged with Actavis in 2012 and Actavis acquired Allergan in 2015.

Amgen is up a fraction premarket.