WSJ: Google wants publishers to help collect data consent in EU

The WSJ reports that Google (GOOG, GOOGL) wants web publishers to obtain consent from European users to gather personal information for ad targeting.

Google will get consent from users on its own properties but wants help for third-party websites and apps using Google’s ad tech. The tech giant thinks those publishers should be responsible for getting clear, recorded consent.

The company plans to offer an ad option to publishers unable to get consent for ad targeting.

The EU’s upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (effective May 25) will require getting more explicit consent from users when collecting personal data. Companies also have to be more transparent about the data collected and how it will be used.

Violators of the regulation could face fines of up to 4% of the company’s annual global revenue.

WSJ sources say Google could announce its formal plans as early as next week.

