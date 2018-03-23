European advisory group backs Clovis' Rubraca; shares up 5% premarket

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is up 5% premarket on the heels of a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommending conditional approval for PARP inhibitor Rubraca (rucaparib) for the treatment of adult patients with platinum-sensitive, relapsed/progressive, BRCA-mutated, high-graded epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who have been treated with two or more prior lines of platinum-based chemo and who cannot tolerate further treatment with platinum-based chemo.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.