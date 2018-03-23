Chinese steel and ore derivatives plunge as trade tensions rise

Chinese steel and ore derivatives plunged overnight after the government outlined plans for tariffs on $3B of U.S. imports after Pres. Trump announced 25% levies on as much as $60B in annual imports from China.

The most traded rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange for May delivery plummeted 6.9% to 3,369 yuan/metric ton ($571/mt), and the most active May hot-rolled coil contract sank 5.6% to 3,536 yuan/metric ton.

The most liquid iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange for May tumbled 6.2% to 437.5 yuan/dmt.

"China's steel market has been bearish for weeks, and this just makes the market even weaker," a Chinese steel mill source tells Platts, adding that the market eventually will calm since China's steel export volume to the U.S. is limited.

Potentially relevant tickers include BHP, RIO, VALE, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY