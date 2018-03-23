Can-Fite Biopharma net loss improves in FY 2017

Can-Fite Biopharma (CANF) FY results: Revenues: $2.9M; Operating Loss: ($25.6M) (+22.9%); Net Loss: ($17.3M) (+35.9%); Loss Per Share: ($0.53) (+44.8%); Quick Assets: $12.2M (-60.9%).

Clinical Updates: A multi-million dollar agreement has been signed with Gebro Holdings for the distribution of Piclidenoson in 3 European Countries.

Phase III ACRobat trial of Piclidenoson in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis currently enrolling patients.

Top-line data of Phase II with Namodenoson in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) expected later in 2018.

Top-line Data from Phase II NASH Study with Namodenoson expected in H1 2019.

Previously: Can-Fite Biopharma reports FY results (March 23)