GSV Capital announces pricing of $40M convertible notes offering

GSV Capital (NASDAQ:GSVC) announced the pricing of $40M in aggregate principal amount of 4.75% Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes due 2023.

A 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $6M in aggregate principal amount of the Notes is granted to underwriters.

The sale of the Notes is expected to close on March 28 and will mature on March 28, 2023.

A $1,000 principal amount of notes will be converted into 93.2836 shares.

Interest on the Notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on March 31 and September 30 of each year, commencing on September 30, 2018.

The company intends to use all of the net proceeds from the offering to repurchase or pay at maturity a portion of the Company’s outstanding 5.25% Convertible Senior Notes, which mature on September 15, 2018.

Press Release