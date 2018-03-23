AMAG Pharma settles Faraheme patent challenge by Sandoz; shares up 1% premarket

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) is up 1% premarket, albeit on only 300 shares, on the heels of its announcement it has resolved its Faraheme patent litigation with Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Sandoz unit.

Under the terms of the settlement, if Sandoz receives FDA approval by a certain date, it may launch its generic version on July 15, 2021 or earlier under certain circumstances. If it is unable to secure approval by that date, it will launch its product a year later on July 15, 2022. AMAG will receive royalties on sales of the Sandoz product, supplied by AMAG, until the last Faraheme patent expires.