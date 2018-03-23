Televisa: IFT says it can't determine company has substantial power

Grupo Televisa (TV -2.3% ) says it's been notified by Mexico's telecom regulator that it doesn't have the elements to determine whether Televisa has substantial market power in restricted TV and audio services.

That means any proceeding it starts to impose measures on Televisa related to a determination of substantial power is left without effect.

IFT had made a prior determination of substantial power on Feb. 24. The new notice is based on guidelines issued by the Mexican Supreme Court in early February.