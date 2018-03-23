Take profits on Square, shares going to $37, says Craig-Hallum analyst

Square (SQ -3.8% ) was cut to sell as Craig-Hallum's analyst Brad Berning says that competition and challenging comps will hurt revenue growth and the stock.

First Data and Verifone are both launching services which will be cheaper and more competitive than Square's offerings.

In a separate note, Square’s price target was raised to $61 at Mizuho, citing that the company's plan of targeting millennials and the upcoming cash card, can raise both revenue and users in the next couple of years.

Source: Bloomberg