Stocks start flat as market weighs Trump's China tariffs

Stock action is relatively muted after futures overnight indicated sizeable losses and a day after across the board selling that left all the major Indexes breaking down under their 50-day moving averages; Dow +0.1% , S&P flat; Nasdaq -0.3% .

European bourses tumble to their lowest levels of the year, with Germany's DAX -0.9% , France's CAC -0.8% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% ; Asian markets were hit hard, with Japan's Nikkei finishing -4.5% , the Shanghai Composite closing -3.4% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng -2.4% .

In U.S. corporate news, Nike +3.1% after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues, but Micron -7.8% despite beating quarterly profit estimates.

Most S&P sectors are higher, but the top-weighted tech ( -0.2% ), health care ( -0.1% ), and financials (unch) groups have ticked lower.

Also of note, February durable goods orders jumped 3.1%, well above expectations, and durable goods excluding transportation rose by a more than expected 1.2%.

U.S. Treasury prices are slightly lower following yesterday's rally, with the benchmark 10-year yield up a basis point at 2.84%.

U.S. WTI crude oil +1% at $64.98/bbl, lifted by comments from the Saudi oil minister of extending OPEC production cuts into 2019.

