Analysts adjust Micron targets after earnings

Stifel raises its Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) target from $85 to $95.

Firm says the May quarter outlook was above the firm’s and consensus estimates, DRAM demand continues to come for a variety of high growth end markets, and its evident that Micron’s 3D NAND Flash products are highly competitive.

Mizuho Securities raises its Micron target by $4 to $70.

Firm believes Micron is well-positioned heading into a stronger build season.

Cowen raises its Micron target by $10 to $65 but Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) remains the firm’s top idea.

Firm thinks the supply/demand environment in DRAM should remain favorable for he next few quarters due to hyperscale capex demand momentum.

Firm does see some risks to NAND fundamentals.

Source: Briefing.com.

Micron shares are down 6% to $55.40.

