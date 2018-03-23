More on Cypress Energy Q4 results

Cypress Energy (CELP -1.3% ) reported a revenue decrease of 1.5% Y/Y to $69.4M.

Q4 overall operating margin declined by 20 bps to 5.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 333 bps to 6.51%. Adjusted EBITDA margin for Limited partners declined by 164 bps to 7.92%.

Q4 Net income attributed to Limited partners increased 30.2% Y/Y to $3.1M.

Backlog at the end of 2017 was $2.8M.

Company entered a three-year credit facility and commitment to invest up to $50.0 million in equity to deleverage balance sheet.

