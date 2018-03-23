BBC: Vietnam scraps South China Sea drilling project amid Chinese pressure

Vietnam's state-owned oil firm has ordered Spanish energy company Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) to suspend a project off the country's southeast coast following pressure from China, the BBC reports.

Final preparations reportedly were underway for commercial drilling at the Red Emperor oil and gas discovery, and a rig was scheduled to depart from Singapore for the drill site yesterday.

Repsol has estimated that the prospect in the South China Sea contains 45M barrels of oil and 172B cf of gas; Repsol and its partners could lose as much as $200M in investments already made, according to the report.