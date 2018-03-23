European advisory group thumbs down on Portola's betrixaban, appeal planned

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopts a negative opinion against recommending approval for Portola Pharmaceuticals' (PTLA -0.2% ) betrixaban, branded as Dexxience, for the prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE) (blood clot in a vein) in hospitalized adult patients at risk of VTE.

CHMP cited the lack of enough data to prove the benefits outweigh the risks. Specifically, it did not consider the results from the main study to be reliable because some data were not available. Also, patients in the treatment group experienced more bleeding episodes that those receiving the comparator drug.

The company plans to appeal the opinion and will seek a re-examination of the application.