Rio Tinto expects balanced iron ore market through 2019

Rio Tinto (RIO +0.8% ) expects the global iron ore market to stay balanced through 2019 despite a likely moderation in steel demand growth in China, the company's top iron ore executive tells Reuters.

Rio, the world’s second largest iron ore miner, anticipates particularly solid demand for high-grade iron ore as Chinese steelmakers increasingly focus on higher productivity and lower emissions.

“We will see a slowdown in China overall as the economy will moderate through 2019,” Rio's Chris Salisbury says while noting that the company would continue to increase production of higher grade ore to meet increasing demand in the country.

Rio, which supplies ~330M metric tons/year of iron ore to mainly Asian customers, plans to spend $1B/year over the next three years for maintenance of its iron ore mines plus another $3B in total on new iron ore mines, including the Koodaideri mine in Australia's Pilbara region, Salisbury says.